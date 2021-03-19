George D. Kurilla, age 73, of Ashland, passed away, Sunday, March 13, 2021 in Arizona. He was born June 15th 1947 in Ashland, the son of John Kurilla and Sophia (Belejcak) Kurilla.
George attended on Ondossagon High School and graduated in 1965, after graduation George went to work for Twin Disc in Rockford Illinois. On July 27, 1968 in Mason, he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret "Peggy" Squires and settled back to Mason, Wisconsin. In 1972 they welcomed the birth of their first child Jennifer and in 1975 their second child Dennis.
George became a successful self-employed logger, and truck driver. As a member of the community he served on the Town of Kelly board and for Mason ambulance. He was also a member of the Sandborn United Methodist Church.
George loved making his potato pancakes for the annual pancake feeds. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement in Mesa Arizona. It allowed him a lot of special time to be close to his grandson Mason. After wintering in Arizona, George found a new love of life in the game of shuffleboard where he became what we the family lovingly referred to as the mayor of shuffleboard town.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret on October 18, 2020.
He leaves behind many loving friends several loving relatives. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Olson of Ashland and his son, Dennis (Melissa) Kurilla and his apple of his eye, grandson, Mason Chuck Kurilla.
A Celebration of George and Peggy’s life will be held this July. Updates will be posted on the Bratley Family Funeral Home website and in the Daily Press.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland.
