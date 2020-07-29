George 'Bud' Anderson (October 11, 1925-July 21, 2020) husband to Marie Johanna (Koski) who passed in 1982. WWII Great Lakes mariner, retired from LSDP(NSP) after 30 years of service. Bud was a loving husband and father, and a hard working guy. He built a cabin on Siskiwit Lake with his dad, and the family home with Marie and their friends. He loved driving with the family, traveling, boating and biking. Bud and Marie volunteered their time to make improvements at St. Agnes Church (now Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church). Survived by his son Brad, Milwaukee, and daughters Lynn Tylke, West Plains MO; Terese Stubbs, Britt MN; Kate Koeller, Helotes TX; grandchildren David, Sarah and Matthew Anderson, Kari Bahus and Jared Romans, Wesley Stubbs, Sarah Reyna (Stubbs) and Great-grandchildren Natalie, Kaleb, David and Lillian. Bud’s sister, Betty Corning, Washburn, passed away four days after Bud.
Friends and family are invited to the wake and service which will be held in Ashland at Mountain Funeral Home Friday, July 31st beginning at 1pm. Interment will be with his beloved Marie at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery, Ashland.
