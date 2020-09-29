The small community of Port Wing, WI unfortunately lost a valued member on Monday, September 21, 2020, when Gary Kavajecz passed away from stage IV cancer at St Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born on May 14, 1962 in Duluth, Minnesota, to Patricia and Lee Kavajecz. Gary graduated from South Shore High School, going on to earn his BS in accounting and finance from the University of Wisconsin Superior.
He enjoyed family above all else, always putting family members’ comfort and needs first. Gary was an avid outdoorsman and was able to mix his love of family with the outdoors. He spent a great deal of time in the woods with all his children, teaching and enjoying both rifle and archery hunting. Gary loved to take his children and grandchildren fishing, especially on a river. He contributed much time to the South Shore community coaching sports. Gary enjoyed working with students coaching elementary basketball as well as little league baseball, also helped keep athletes active by coaching summer league basketball.
Gary is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diane Kavajecz, their four children: Craig, Lisa, Danielle and Keith; six grandchildren: Jayden, Kendra, Kallie, Harrison, Kinley and Abigail; Gary is also survived by his parents - who have been united in marriage for 58 years, Lee and Patricia Kavajecz; his sister Lonnie, and brothers: Troy, Daniel, Scott and Patrick.
A private graveside service will be held, later this fall.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
