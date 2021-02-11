Gary Lee Kaiser, age 67, of Ashland, passed away with loving family by his side,
Friday, February 05, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born
March 11, 1953 in Ashland, the son of William and Elizabeth (Pufall) Kaiser.
Gary graduated from Ashland High School in 1971. He married Donna Ronning
on January 28, 1978 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland and through
this union they were blessed with two daughters. Gary worked for over 20 years
for Super Value and County Market in Ashland.
Gary was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Packers, Yankees and
Notre Dame. He was also a big supporter and fan of the local sports teams in
Ashland. He was especially thankful and had fond memories of the times spent
with the Ashland Merchants serving as third base coach for many years. Gary
also enjoyed playing golf, pool and darts.
He is survived by his daughters, Jodi (Ricky) Anderson and Cristina (Zach)
Bernier; grandchildren, Brielle, Emmitt and Nolan; a brother, Bill Kaiser and
sister, Karen Kaiser; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Donna in 2007.
Due to Covid the celebration of Gary’s life will be postponed until a later date.
Burial will held later this spring in the St. Agnes Cemetery.
Frost Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
