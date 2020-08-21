Gary L. Johnson, age 77 of Mellen, WI and Leesburg, FL passed away on Monday, Aug 3, 2020 at his Mellen home. Gary was born on April 20, 1943 in Willmar, MN to Gayhart and Doris (Felt) Johnson. He graduated from Willmar High School and attended the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis. After enlisting in the Army National Guard, he attended DunWoody College of Technology to study electrical engineering. Gary worked as an electrician, retiring from Excel Energy.
Married August 3rd, 1991, Gary and Judy shared their time in Wisconsin and Florida, enjoying many adventures, camping, fishing, and traveling but most of all Gary enjoyed his 90 acre farmette.
Heidi reminisced: Dad, what a calm, cool, collected dude. He was 77, healthy, strong and had many years left with his family when this awful horrible virus took him from us. Dad was an electrician by trade, but was very handy and could fix almost anything. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and basically anything that would get him outside. Just walking around the farmland and watching deer from the porch was cool. He taught us many things growing up while living on our farm such as responsibility and respect for nature. He really liked to chat about the weather, loved dry roasted peanuts and pie ala mode. Dad was great at supporting and encouraging my brothers and me. He was loved!
Gary was the best stepfather any family would want. He was always interested in what we were doing, and would attend as many events as possible. He had a genuine interest in everyone he met. His smile was contagious, his whistles unique and his zest for life inspiring.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents and brother in law, Richard Morrow. He is survived by his partner in life and loving wife, Judy Johnson, 3 children, Troy Johnson, Mike (Dawn) Johnson, Heidi (Ben) Dunn, step-children Toni (Leroy) Lahti, Tammi (Don) Reijo, John (Maria) Nicoletti and Candi (Brett) McConnell, granddaughters, Cassandra and Samantha Johnson and Madeline Dunn, sister, Sandy Morrow, niece, Jennifer Morrow and the mother of his children, Gloria Johnson.
A family graveside service will take place at a later date in Willmar, MN.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.