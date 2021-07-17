William Scott Lake Jr. died Sunday, July 11th, at St. Mary’s hospital in Duluth, Minnesota surrounded by his wife and daughters. Scott was born July 31st, 1944 in Evanston, Illinois. He was the first child of the late Rosemarie (Cissy) Lake and William (Bill) Scott Lake Sr. With his two siblings, Tony and Sally, Scott enjoyed growing up in California and New Jersey. Scott spent the majority of his adult life in Portland, Oregon where he taught middle school math and science for 28 years. He loved his students and shared with them his passion for gardening by keeping a greenhouse on the roof of the school. He believed in getting his students out on field trips into the natural environment and those trips became lifelong memories for all. Long after he retired, he maintained friendships with his students and was very proud of their many accomplishments.
Scott graduated from the University of Portland and remained a lifelong Portland Pilots fan. He enjoyed taking his daughters to games. He made a special point of taking them to women's athletics events when they were young so they would grow up knowing anything was possible. He passed his adventurous spirit on to his daughters beginning with a six-month trip to Chile in the 90s. He was a dedicated ‘Pepa’ who loved teaching his granddaughter to identify plants and flowers.
Scott had a true talent for connecting with people and often did so through his political activism and his love of beer. He would leave any bar or end any door-knocking campaign with new friends. He was known for his quirky sense of humor and his great stories.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his previous wife and the mother of his children, Janet Stuart. He is survived by his wife Diane Koosed, brother Tony Lake, sister Sally Lake, daughters Rebecca Lake (Molly Maguire) and Elizabeth Lake, and granddaughter Ella Pangle, as well as nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to Seed Savers Exchange or The Rosenberg Fund for Children.
A memorial gathering will be held at Second Street Bistro in Ashland, Wisconsin on July 31st. Drop in anytime from 3-6pm.
