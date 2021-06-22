William Keith Heglund, formerly of Ashland, passed away on October 25, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Services in Washburn, WI. He was born on May 16, 1929, in Ashland, the son of J.T. and Esther (Craft) Heglund.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Mount Hope cemetery in Ashland.

The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of William Heglund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments