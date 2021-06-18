William E. Mertig, 90 passed away on June 9, 2021 at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation. William was born November 4, 1930 in Waukesha WI to Arthur J. and Ruth M. (Duddeck) Mertig. The family moved to the Glidden area where he completed his schooling. He joined the US Air Force in 1948 and served his country for 4 years active duty and 4 years reserve. Bill married his first wife, Florence (Feeley) December 1951 in Schenectady NY. She preceded him in death in 1964. He married Kathleen (Hendrickson) in February 1966. She preceded him in death in 2012.
Bill worked for GE in Utica, NY then relocated to Ashland WI where he worked for CG Bretting until his retirement.
He is survived by his children Sharon Templin, Mason WI; Gary (Yvonne), Butternut, WI; Arthur (Lori), Ashland WI; William D (Eugena) Bayfield WI; Dawn (Kurt) Lange Sun City AZ. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren-Patrick, Steven, Aaron, Christina , Andrew, Darin Alex, Will, Jeremy, Jacob, and Torrie. He is also survived by 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Allen (Nancy) Mertig, Boyds, MD. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wives Florence and Kathleen, his sister, Ruth Schulz and brother-in-law Donald Schulz.
Bill was a 50+ year member of the Loyal Order of Moose and a member of the American Legion Post 247 in Glidden.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to take this time to thank the staff of Ashland Health for the excellent care over the last 18 months.
