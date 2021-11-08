William (Bill) E. Chambers Jr., age 70 of Ashtabula, OH, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his place of residence in Ashland, WI. He was born August 16, 1951 in Ashtabula, OH. He is the son of William and Ruth Chambers.
Bill was born and raised in Ashtabula, OH. He spent most of his life there before moving to Northern WI where he has lived since.
Bill was a self-employed painter and general contractor for most of his life. He also worked at Bayfield, WI annual Apple Festival every year. He also raised four of his children there.
Bill was a kind and caring man; he was always willing to help others and lend a hand when needed. He had a big heart and always tried his best to make others feel happy, especially his children and grandchildren.
Bill enjoyed many things in life such as playing pool and going to play cards, especially with his friends. He enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Ken, doing whatever was on their agenda for the day. He loved camping, fishing, and going for walks every day. He always looked forward to seeing his family. What Bill enjoyed the most was being able to spend time with his children and grandchildren whenever given the chance; they enjoyed their time with him just as much.
His children survive Bill: Daughter Tammy (Mark), Son Doug (Chrissie), Daughter Sabrina, Daughter Lisa, Daughter Tiffany, Daughter Shelby (Paul), Son William, Son Ethan (Sonya), and Daughter Ashton (Tom). He also leaves behind 24 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by his Sisters Sue (John), Beverly (Mike), Brenda and Cynthia, as well as one Brother David.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, one son Donald, three grandchildren and two brothers Kenneth and Norman.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Red Cliff Elderly Center, 37645 New Housing Road, Bayfield, WI on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.
Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.