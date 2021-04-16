William Dahl, Age 75, Mellen WI, Passed away November 28, 2020 beside his friend at his hunting cabin. Services will be held at the Legion. Visitation will be held at the Legion Building on 6th St. West at 1:00 on April 24th.

To plant a tree in memory of William Dahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

