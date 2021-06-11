William “Bill” J. Kirschling, age 88, of Cable, passed away peacefully with loving family by his side, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home. He was born June 14, 1932 in Burlington, WI, the son of Stephen and Daisy (Banker) Kirschling.

Interment with military honors will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI on June 14th at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland.

Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments