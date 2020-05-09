William A. Franzel, age 76 of Mason, WI passed away at his home on Wed, May 6, 2020. William was born on Nov 6, 1943 in Ashland, the son of Frank and Mary (Gerbozy) Franzel.

Full obituary to follow.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.

