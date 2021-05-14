Bill Lamerand 74 of Iron Belt, WI passed away in Ashland May 9th 2021. Born to Willard Francis and Bertha (Livingston) Lamerand November 30th 1946, he grew up in Odanah , Ashland and Saxon, WI. Bill served in the United States Army and drove a tank in the Vietnam war. Bill married the love of his life Deanna (Mattson) Lamerand on April 9th 1969. They had five children and shared 52 amazing years of marriage.
Our dad will be deeply missed by his children. He was the best dad and a great provider for his family. Bill will always be remembered for the time he spent working as a chef, famous for his cooking and drawing a Sunday brunch crowd.
“The Sulton of the Souix,” Bill was a skilled fisherman, butcher, marksman, and archer, skills he shared with all who wanted to learn, especially the apples of his eye, his twin sons.
He always found a way to make everyone laugh, especially waitresses and nurses. We will miss his wisecracks and great sense of humor, most of all hearing his daily “ Oh what what the hells.” Bill was a very kind hearted man and dog lover.
Bill is survived by his wife, Deanna, his children Andrea, Corrin, Darryl and Darryn his grandchildren, Ruger, Reilly, Haydn, Ezra, Laila, Jack, Finn, Senja, Elloyis, Madeline, Wiloh, Brody, Lucy and Alifair. Bill was extremely proud of his family.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents , brother Marvin Lamerand ,sister Sharon Kramer, niece Shelly Johnson and his beloved son JJ.
Services will be held Thursday May 13 th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odanah, WI at 11:00 am with Father Jerome D’Souza officiating.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until time of service at the church.
Luncheon will be held at Robert's Funeral Home in Ashland, WI after services.
The Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland, WI is assisting with the arrangements. To view this obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
