Wilfred LeRoy DesJardin, age 85, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born November 4, 1935 in Milwaukee, the son of Philip and Lillian DesJardin.
Wilfred served in the U.S. Army after graduating from high school. Following his military service, he continued his schooling and received his electrician certification. Wilfred worked and raised his family in Milwaukee and later in Crivitz, WI. After his retirement, Wilfred moved to Mellen and currently was residing in Ashland. He enjoyed fishing and playing pool, darts and bowling in the local leagues. He also liked watching the Packers and going to the casino.
He is survived by his three children, Lynn Howard, Wayne (Joyce) DesJardin and Gail Des Jardin; 6 grandchildren, Kyle Casper, Amanda (Chad) Jacobson, Jessie Howard, Paige (Alan) Hoops, Chase DesJardin and Paris DesJardin; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Marie Jackie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings.
A private family burial will be held in the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland.
