A classic 1940 comedy movie will featured Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. for the Washburn library’s movie night.

“The Shop Around the Corner” stars James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan. It’s the story of two employees at a Budapest shop who can barely stand each other, but who fall in love as anonymous correspondents through their letters.

