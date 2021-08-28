Wanda E. Graf, age 93, of Janesville, passed away on August 26, 2021 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. A private family service will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
