Wanda E. Graf, age 93, of Janesville, passed away on August 26, 2021 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. A private family service will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Graf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments