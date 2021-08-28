Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR... The areas affected include... Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI... Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage MN beyond 5NM... Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI... Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland... Port Wing to Sand Island WI... Sand Island to Bayfield WI... At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 nm northwest of Sand Island, to 18 nm east of Madeline Island, moving northeast at 45 knots. Locations impacted include... Madeline Island, Raspberry Island Lighthouse, Bayfield Peninsula Sea Caves, Red Cliff, and Sand Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds up to 33 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. &&