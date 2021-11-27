Walter E. Schutte, 99, of Highbridge, WI, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Birch Haven-Timbers Edge in Ashland. He was born on November 26, 1921, the son of William and Wendla (Tasanen) Schutte.

A memorial service is planned for the summer of 2022.

The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements.



