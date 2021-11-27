Walter E. Schutte, 99, of Highbridge, WI, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Birch Haven-Timbers Edge in Ashland. He was born on November 26, 1921, the son of William and Wendla (Tasanen) Schutte.
A memorial service is planned for the summer of 2022. To view this obituary, leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements.
