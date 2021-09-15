Virginia M. Blaszkowski, age 93 of Ashland, WI passed away Monday, Sept 13, 2021 at Northern Lights Health Care in Washburn, WI, surrounded by her loving family. Virginia was born May 26, 1928 in Ashland the daughter of Walter J. and Alice (Danish) Carpenter
On Sept 23, 1950 she was united in marriage to Eugene B. Blaszkowski, the son of Ben and Bernice (Leciejewski) Blaszkowski, in Ashland. She was a very devoted wife and loving mother and spent 71 years living on the Blaszkowski family farm, raising her family and enjoying the tranquility the land offered her. After she married she focused on her family. Her biggest passion was her children and she enjoyed the social opportunities they provided her. She was a choir member at Holy Family Church and Our Lady of the Lake Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children and sisters, playing bingo and cards, dancing the polka, bowling, fishing and going to the casino.
Virginia is survived by her children, Marie (Bob) Vlasaty of Ashland, Patti (Rick) Miller of Mellen, David (Linda Little) of Ashland, Therese (Don) Gerber of Hayward, and Brian (Carrie Sutarik) of Ashland; brother-in-law, Robert (Beverly) Blaszkowski of Ashland; 4 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene on Mar 9, 2019, her parents and three sisters, Margaret, Verna and Jeannie.
A funeral service for Virginia will be held on Monday, Sept 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Deacon John Grek officiating
Visitation will begin at 9:30 on Monday at the funeral home in Ashland and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in Saint Agnes Cemetery, Ashland, immediately following the funeral service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.