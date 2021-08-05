Celebrating Viola (Wentela) Palo, 99, of Iron River, WI, who died December 2, 2020.

Family, friends, and all who became family by the special part they played in Viola’s life are invited to join us at this gathering in celebration of her life and what would have been her 100th birthday. Following a brief welcome, all are invited to enjoy lunch and share in the memories and displays of her many talents, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm on Saturday August 21, 2021, at The Oulu Cultural & Heritage Center and the former Palo Homestead located in the Town of Oulu at 71055 Muskeg Road. Covid protocol will be adhered to. Masks will be required inside the building.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon that same day, August 21st, at The Waino Ever-Rest Cemetery on Tuura Road. All are welcome.

If desired, memorials are preferred to The Waino Ever-Rest Cemetery, c/o Sheila Mackie, 14156 E. Tuura Rd, Brule, WI 54820 or to Oulu Cultural & Heritage Center, 71055 Muskeg Rd, Iron River, WI 54847 for the Memorial Garden Project.

