Todd Robert VanTil went home to be with his Lord on Friday, May 14th, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Todd was born in Holland, Michigan on May 9th, 1962 to Gary and Maxine (Cooper) VanTil. He is the oldest of four children.
Todd was a wonderful husband, a loving father to his three children, and a devoted Papa to his four grandchildren. Todd diligently contributed over 40 years of dedication to working construction throughout Michigan, northern Wisconsin, Duluth, MN, and North Dakota. In 2018, he retired from his work.
Todd attended Hudsonville Schools in Michigan. Amongst his favorite hobbies was spending time with his dogs. He also loved hunting and fishing with friends and family.
Todd was diagnosed with cancer when he was 16 years old. After some time, he went into remission before it returned again in 2018.
In 1998, Todd moved his family to Iron River, Wisconsin. Being devoted to his family, he wanted to spend more time with them and give them a taste of what he called “the good life.” He was amazed by the beauty of northern Wisconsin, calling it “God’s country.”
Todd loved watching sports, especially when his children would participate. His favorite was hockey. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Red Wings and Iron River Youth Hockey. For years, Todd volunteered his time in the winter to making ice on the rinks so the kids could be able to skate at any time.
Todd’s quick-witted mind and sense of humor could spark a smile on anyone’s face. He was a man of few words in the moment. However, those who knew Todd, knew those few words had plenty to say. Todd was dependable, reliable, and hardworking. The actions he committed to, the service he devoted, and the love he had for people spoke louder than any word could ever say.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard and Helen Cooper, as well as Josephine and Peter VanTil; and his mother and father in law, Delmar and Emily Hubers.
Todd is survived by his wife Robin (Hubers) VanTil, who he celebrated over 30 happy years of marriage with. He is also survived by his beloved children Zachary (Liz) VanTil, Casey (Justin) Alexson, and Hayley VanTil; his parents Gary and Maxine VanTil; brothers Greg VanTil and Marc (Vonda) VanTil; sister Jodi (Scott) Dekkenga and adopted sister Kristi (Curt) Jackson; his grandchildren Paityn Joann VanTil, Grace Patricia Sutherland, Haidyn Gabrielle Alexson, and Clayton Todd Alexson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Celebration of life will take place at the residence of Casey and Justin Alexson, at 10928 E Hwy 2, Maple, WI, 54854; on Saturday, May 22nd from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland
