Todd Kruit met Jesus face to face on November 19, 2021, with his loving wife by his side after a short battle with Covid. He was born January 19, 1966 to Evert and Betty Kruit in Wausau, WI.
Todd was raised on a family farm in Birnamwood, WI, where he helped his parents until they sold the farm in 1992.
Todd met the love of his life the summer of 1989, they say the tougher they are the harder they fall, and Todd sure did. Todd and Rebecca were married on July 25, 1992 in Wausau, WI.
Together they raised their family, Todd was a man that served God first, then family, and loved to serve other people. Todd drove truck for Mark’s Transportation in Junction City, WI, until the family relocated to Washburn, WI. Todd began working for the Bayfield County Sheriff’s department as a correction officer in the jail. In 2019, grandkids were pulling on his heart strings, and he wanted to be part of their everyday life. Todd and Rebecca packed up and moved to Williston, ND, where Todd initially worked for Pinch Transportation and then Simonson Oien Trucking. Todd spent his days talking with his family on the phone, visiting with his grandkids and daughter-in-law, and date nights and vacations with his wife.
Todd’s greatest joy was his family, if you met him anywhere you would have heard about his wife, boys and grandkids, and probably saw pictures. Todd was a wonderful father, and a great “papa” who spent time fishing, camping, playing games and working with his family.
Todd’s Legacy is the dearly loved family he left behind. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rebecca Kruit, son Tyler (Chantel) Kruit, and Dillan Kruit; grandchildren Ethan, David, Charlotte and Marshall Kruit. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Marie (Chris) Steege. Todd has numerous brothers-in-laws and sister- in -laws, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Todd is proceeded in death by both his parents, and his brother, David Kruit
A Celebration of Todd’s life will be held on Saturday, December 18 starting at 11:00 a.m. with a service at 11:30 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church 6601 Alderson Street, Weston, WI.
