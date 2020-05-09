Timothy “Mac” McAuliffe, born November 19, 1949, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Mac was most notably known from his 30ish years owning and operating North Coast Arms & Ammo in the Lakeland Area. Mac and his family want to thank all of his customers, many of whom became close friends over the years, for all of their business and support. Even on his worst days during his battle with cancer, he wanted to have the shop open and always be available for his loyal customers. Second only to his children, (on most days anyway!) the shop and his garden and trees were his love, pride and joy. In his younger years, he had numerous passions including hunting, fishing, trapping, cooking, woodworking and many others. He also loved being the “grader operator” when he worked as a road crew employee for the Town of Minocqua for many years.
He is survived by his four children - Jeremy (Tammy) McAuliffe of LeClaire, IA; Jolene McAuliffe of Colorado Springs, CO; Justin (Kathy) McAuliffe of Duluth, MN; and Jocelyn (Chris) Seeliger of Minocqua, WI along with 8 grandchildren: Keagen, Kira, Alex, Zach, Molly, Jenna, Ethan & Drew. He is also survived by his 10 younger brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Arlene McAuliffe.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 20th from 10:00AM – 1:00PM at the shop. In case of inclement weather, please check his Facebook page or website (www.northcoastarmsandammo.com).
Memorial donations can be made to either of his favorite organizations, the National Rifle Association or St. Jude’s Cancer Research.
Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com
NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
