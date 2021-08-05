Thomas R. Pufall” Bomber” age 62 of Ashland, WI passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Essentia Health – Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN after a short battle with Cancer. Tom was born in Ashland the son of Richard and Gigi Pufall. He married the love of his life Gail T. Maday, together they celebrated 37 years together. Their pride and joy were their family - daughters, Melanie (Chaz) Connors and Theresa Pufall (Scot Kelly), grandchildren Patrick, Charles, Kelsey and Paisley.
Other survivors include brothers Tim (Tammy), Terry (Bev), Donald (Roberta) and Scott (Caroline), sisters Shari (Tom) Nutt and Susan (Bob) Gerenz, brother-in-law Melvin (Sharon) Maday sisters-in-law Mary Lou Salawater, Rae Ann Maday and Doreen Maday. Uncles Mike Bietka and Jack Pufall and Aunt Linda Hafstad. Tom had many nieces and nephews who were very dear to “Uncle Bad Guy”. We’d also like to mention Tom had many cousins – including Louie, Dean, Coach Ed, and dear departed Groove Cat. Also left behind are his besties John Hennell and Tom Kovach and his canine associate, Coco girl
He was preceded in death by his mother Gigi, father-in-law Ray Maday, mother-in-law Patricia Maday and brother-in-law John ”Spud” Maday.
Because of the Pandemic a private funeral was held at St. Mary’s Church and Burial had followed at the Bad River Cemetery per Tom’s wishes.
On Thursday August 12th a Celebration of Life will be held at Hodgkins Park at 4:30 till 7:30. Please join us to share memories, stories, and love for a wonderful guy who left us too soon.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremations Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
