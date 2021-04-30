Thomas R. Olson, 87, passed on to eternal life with our Lord and Savior on Jan. 30, 2021. He was born May 15, 1933 to Floyd and Edith (Larson) Olson in Ashland.

A graveside service led by Pastor Paul Simmons followed by military honors will begin at 2:00 pm, Monday May 3rd at the Mt. Hope cemetery in Ashland.

