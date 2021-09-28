Thomas Michael Zorn, 68, San Francisco, CA, died peacefully after a short illness on September 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in San Francisco.
Tom was born on January 22, 1953, in Phillips, WI, the son of Kenneth A. and Mary Lou (Young) Zorn. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1971 and from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI, in 1975. He married Marcos Leonel Cruz in San Francisco on June 30, 2013.
Tom assisted those in need of community support services in the Milwaukee area until he moved to Sonoma County, CA, in 1976. There, he continued to provide community support services, and worked at a local winery and retail establishments. He started his twenty-two-year career with the San Francisco Giants Baseball Team on a part time basis in 1998. He moved to San Francisco in 2000 to continue with the Giants full time. By the time he retired in the autumn of 2020, he had ascended to the position of Senior Director of Ballpark Operations and Special Events. Tom cherished his time with the Giants where he flourished with dedicated passion and a kind, generous heart.
In April of 2021, Tom and Marcos began to explore retirement options in Marcos’ hometown of San Jose Acateno Puebla, Mexico. They enjoyed the recent months there until returning to San Francisco in August.
Tom is survived by his husband Marcos; brothers Daniel K. (Hazel) Zorn, Oklahoma City, OK, and James E. (Rebecca Campbell) Zorn, Ashland, WI; maternal aunt Caryl A. Young, Moline, IL; Marcos’ mother Susana Romero, San Francisco, CA; Marcos’ siblings Omar Cruz and Ruth Cruz, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Donaji Cruz, Mexico City, Mexico, and Erendira Cruz, San Francisco, CA; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; his extensive network of San Francisco Giants colleagues and friends; and by special friend Vicki Kelley, Lodi, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his paternal grandparents Arthur J. and Martha E. (Hoehl) Zorn, and his maternal grandparents Paul A. and Florence M. (McVey) Young.
The family will hold private services, including a funeral mass. The mass can be viewed remotely beginning on September 29 at https://vimeo.com/612917244/7edba7a314. A public celebration of Tom’s life will be held later in San Francisco when his family, colleagues, and many friends are able to gather freely and safely.
To commemorate Tom, the family suggests a contribution in his honor to the San Francisco Giants Community Fund, a similar community charity, or Marquette University.
Duggans Serra Funeral Service, Daly City, CA, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.duggans-serra.com.
