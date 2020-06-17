Theresa M. Simonson, age 88 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Fri, June 12, 2020 at the Birch Haven Assisted Living Facility in Ashland. Theresa was born on Oct 28, 1931 in Ashland, the daughter of Stanley and Bernice (Binkowski) Bednarski.

Theresa enjoyed playing bingo and working on puzzles. She also enjoyed going to the casino from time to time.

Theresa is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Paul) Majetich and Bev (Terry) Pufall of Ashland; Granddaughters, April (Eric) Sundberg and Sara (Tony) Brown; Seven Grandchildren, Karson, Emma, Brianna, Carter, Tate, Sofia and John; Several Nieces and Nephews as well as her canine companion, Sammy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Simonson on Feb 13, 2013; Parents; Two brothers, Stanley and Chester; Sister, Sophie.

A private family funeral service for Theresa will be held at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with father Jerome D’Souza officiating. Interment will take place in the Saint Agnes Cemetery in Ashland.

Theresa’s family would like to thank the staff at the Birch Haven Assisted Living Facility as well as the Memorial Medical Center Wound Care.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.

