Theresa M. Simonson, age 88 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Fri, June 12, 2020 at the Birch Haven Assisted Living Facility in Ashland. Theresa was born on Oct 28, 1931 in Ashland, the daughter of Stanley and Bernice (Binkowski) Bednarski.
Theresa enjoyed playing bingo and working on puzzles. She also enjoyed going to the casino from time to time.
Theresa is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Paul) Majetich and Bev (Terry) Pufall of Ashland; Granddaughters, April (Eric) Sundberg and Sara (Tony) Brown; Seven Grandchildren, Karson, Emma, Brianna, Carter, Tate, Sofia and John; Several Nieces and Nephews as well as her canine companion, Sammy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Simonson on Feb 13, 2013; Parents; Two brothers, Stanley and Chester; Sister, Sophie.
A private family funeral service for Theresa will be held at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with father Jerome D’Souza officiating. Interment will take place in the Saint Agnes Cemetery in Ashland.
Theresa’s family would like to thank the staff at the Birch Haven Assisted Living Facility as well as the Memorial Medical Center Wound Care.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.