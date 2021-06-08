Ted Callahan, Iron River, WI died peacefully May 28, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after a very short illness. Ted was born and raised in Iron River and spent most of his life in Iron River. Ted graduated from Iron River High School in 1962, graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Superior, and began a career at the Seven-up Bottling plant in Duluth. March 20, 1965 Ted married the love of his life, Donna Easty. They were married 55 years. Ted became a very gifted electrician. In 1975 Donna and Ted moved back to Iron River and started their own company, Calanson Electric and Security. In his retirement he continued to help his family with electrical projects.
Ted is survived by 4 children, Tammy (Desi) Sipsas, Tad (Carrie Heffron) Callahan, Tanya (Troy Opsahl) Brickson, and Tricia (Jerry) Talso, 13 grandchildren; Desarae (Jake) Nelson, Shane Sipsas, Chloe Sipsas, Beau Sipsas, Levi Berggren, Kylie Callahan, Lilly Callahan, Tiegan (Keenan) Brickson, Mikala(Ryan) Garay, Hannah (Luke) Johnson, Jordan (Kyle) Nelson, Nicole (Mike) Lester, Austin Talso, 5 great-grandchildren; Ally Lester, Jaxton and Kylin Nelson, Isla Brickson, Broden and Briggs Garay. One expectant great-grandchild, Baby Nelson. He is further survived by his sister Paddy (John) Weiss, sister-in-law, Joyce Shaler, sisters-in-law, Elaine and Jan Easty and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna, his parents, Pat and Muriel Callahan, sister Carlyn Callahan, brother, James Callahan, mother and father in-law, William and Cora Easty.
Ted’s Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 P.M., on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church – 68160 South George St., Iron River, WI 54847 with Pastor Carol Braun officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. Friday at church. Inurnment will follow in the Iron River City Cemetery for both Ted and Donna Callahan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ted Callahan Memorial fund at PO Box 337, Iron River, WI 54847. Donations will be used to purchase items at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.