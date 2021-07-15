Theodore Paul Anderson, age 58, of Washburn, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 19, 1961, in Ashland, the son of Alf L. and Eunice (Gervais) Anderson.
In 1979, he graduated from Ashland High School and later graduated with an associated degree from WITC in Superior, in electronics. He was in the United States Air Force from 1982 to 1994. Currently and for many years, he has worked for H Window, in Ashland. Theodore was a member and a deacon of the Ashland First Assembly of God Church, in Ashland. He was an Eagle Scout, liked going four-wheeling, and was an avid Minnesota Viking fan. Theodore loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving three sisters, Chris (Carlo) Kumpula, Spooner, Pam (Jim) Ondrik, Pataskala, OH, and Deb Crone, Pataskala, OH; three brothers, Tom (Patsy) Gervais, Green Bay, Bill Anderson, Racine, and Ole Anderson, Holmen; and numerous favorite nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Tinsley, and his step-father, Leon Schrauth.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 2:00PM at Assembly of God Church in Ashland, with Pastor Robert Fromella officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment and military services will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery with the United Chequamegon Bay Area Veterans.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services. To view this obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave an online condolence visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.