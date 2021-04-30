Thelma Nadean Carlson “Pinkie”, age 69, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Ashland Health Services. She was born December 16, 1951 in Ashland, the daughter of Albert “Choo-Choo” and Nadean (Olmstead) Carlson.
Thelma was raised in Port Wing and attended South Shore grade school. She graduated in 1970 from Northwestern High School and served in the U.S. Army. Following her time in the military, she moved home to raise her children. Thelma worked for the Iron River National Fish Hatchery until her retirement.
Thelma was an artist who enjoyed making paintings for her family and was an avid fisherwoman. She enjoyed playing word games and putting together puzzles in her spare time.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammie Brown; grandchildren, Michael Wynn and Adam Weber; siblings, Mary Ann (Alvin) Schoch, Jody (Lee) Swingle, Jim (Mary) Carlson, George Carlson, Debbie Carlson, Kitti (Jody) Jacobson, and Bill (Pam) Carlson; half brothers, Gary (Margaret) Smith and Don (Linda) Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Clinton Evenstad.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery in Port Wing this summer. The date and times will be added soon.
Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.
