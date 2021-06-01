Thelma Nadean Carlson “Pinkie”, age 69, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Ashland Health Services. She was born December 16, 1951 in Ashland, the daughter of Albert “Choo-Choo” and Nadean (Olmstead) Carlson.
A graveside service led by Pastor Nancy Hanson will begin at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 5th followed by American Legion Corpus Johnson Post #531 military honors, all service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Port Wing.
Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.
