Terry Lee Miller, 66, of Ashland, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born on July 21, 1955, in Ashland, the son of Richard and Laverne (Mattson) Miller.
He graduated from Ashland High School in 1974 and received a technical degree from WITC in computer programming. He worked at Economart grocery store in Ashland and at the Holiday Gas Station, prior to retiring in 2016. He was a sponsor and member of the AA community, for many years. He had a passion to help others and to help others become better people. He always thought of others first and loved his family, children, grandchildren, and friends. He enjoyed bird and deer hunting, fishing, poker, watching football (he was an avid Packer fan), going for rides in the woods, and talking and listening to others.
He is survived by his children, Myriah (John) Conlin, Paula (Ryan) Broschofsky, and Nichole Geiger; grandchildren, Logan Conlin, Olivia Geiger, Shaine Geiger, and Hannah Broschofsky; sisters, Kim Welty, Julie (Dale) Hakamaki, and Beth Miller; a brother, Rick Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jody, and a daughter, Krista Tobaka.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Ashland, WI, with Pastor Teena Racheli officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements.
