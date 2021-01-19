Terry L. Jahnke, age 65 of Ashland, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. Terry was born on May 29, 1955 in Ripon, WI, the son of Norbert D. and Marie A. (Hoffman) Jahnke.
Terry went to school and graduated from Green Lake High School and was a star on the football and basketball teams. He was a member of the honor society and MENSA. After high school, he attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering, graduating in 1983. He then owned and operated his own construction business. He was always willing to help a friend or stranger with their home projects. Terry was a loving father, brother, and son. His number one passion was being a grandpa to his four grandsons, whom he loved with all his heart.
Terry is survived by his daughter, De Lany of Lake Geneva, WI and son, Daniel Jahnke of Green Lake, WI; Daughter in Law, Alexandra Carson of New Brunswick, Canada; Grandchildren, Brodie, Caden, Cooper, and Flynn; Brother, James Jahnke of Green Lake, WI; Mother of his children, Christina Ferguson of Lake Geneva, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Jeff Jahnke.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Institute of Mental Health. Terry struggled for years with mental health and addiction and was very open with his struggles.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. To leave a condolence for the Jahnke family, please visit mountainfuneralhomes.com and share a memory under Terry’s obituary page.
