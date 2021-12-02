Teresa E. Roy, age 70, of Ashland, joined her husband in heaven, Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in Ashland. She was born November 5, 1951 in Wales, the daughter of Bernard and Aniela Machajewski.
Teresa’s family moved in 1956 to Chicago, IL where she began her schooling. She later attended WITC in Ashland where she received an accounting degree. Teresa married Albert Roy Jr. on August 26, 1978 in Ashland. She enjoyed following and supporting her husband’s musical passions throughout the years.
Teresa worked various jobs in the Ashland area. She was a bartender at Zars Mel-O-De Bar and the Neighborly Bar for a few years. She also worked for Super Value, County Market and did some house cleaning to help provide for her family. She also volunteered her time by helping people recover from addictions by offering her support, compassion and her life experiences.
Teresa enjoyed reading, music and mystery shows. She loved spending time with her family and looked forward to phone calls from her grandson, Aiden.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Brian Kolve) Roy; step-son, Michael Roy; grandchildren, Aiden, Kimberly and Thomas; sister, Krystyna (Jesse) Olszewski; brothers-in-law, Ron Roy, Wayne (Kathy) Roy and Larry Roy; numerous nieces and nephews; and her constant companion and cat, Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert in 2007; and sister-in-law, Maryann Zar.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Arrangements by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to sign guestbook, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
