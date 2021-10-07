Suzanne C. Cram, age 77, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Mayo Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. Suzanne was born on March 10, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN.
Prior to moving to Arizona in 1995, Suzanne worked at Northland College in Ashland, WI for several years while also obtaining her degree in Accounting. After moving to Arizona, she worked for Safeway as an accountant and after retiring she continued to work part-time for Arizona Lullaby Guild. She enjoyed keeping herself active even in her retirement years. She was loved by all that knew her. She was a person that would help whenever and wherever she could. She enjoyed baking treats and was known for her famous homemade Easter baskets. She also enjoyed reading, watching golf, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and going out to eat with her sisters. She cherished her time spent with family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children David (Karen) and Anissa (Dennis); grandchildren, Nadine (Jeremy), Trevor, Bailey, Dylan (Mary), Brandon and Cherie; great-grandchildren, Parker, Meredith, Olive, Henry, Kaden, Kari and Kaylee; sisters, Marilyn, Shirley (Allan), Dorothy (Maynard) Mary and Linda; Brothers, Thomas (Elvie) and Timothy (Mary). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Lorraine Audette.
A celebration of life will be held at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland, WI from 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.