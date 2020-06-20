Stewart Karl Isaksson, “Papa Stu”, 80, Herbster, WI, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth, MN. He was born September 11, 1939 in Ashland, WI, the son of Hjalmer and Daisy (De Jong) Isaksson.
Stewart graduated from South Shore High School, Port Wing, WI and attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He loved meeting people and hearing their stories, a trait which made him a successful insurance salesman, most recently as owner of Isaksson Insurance in Durand, WI.
He married Nancy Moe on February 6, 1959 in Duluth, MN. The couple raised a family of five children, before retiring to Bayfield, WI and then later, Herbster, WI in 2001.
Stewart loved Lake Superior and the South Shore. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed boating, fishing, snowmobiling and four-wheeling in this beautiful God’s country. He loved to spend time with family and friends, and was an honorary grandpa to all children. His joyful spirit often burst through in song. All will remember Stewart for his beautiful tenor voice.
Stewart is survived by his wife Nancy, Herbster, WI; sons, Steven (Carol), and Michael, both of Eau Claire, WI; daughters, Kari Helinsky, Forest Lake, MN, and Jody (Brad) Hartwig, Madison, WI; brother, Glen (Sheryl) Isaksson, Herbster, WI; daughters-in-law, Caroline Isaksson, Eau Claire, WI, and Pamela Isaksson, Oshkosh, WI; son-in-law, Terrance Helinsky, Wyoming, MN; sister-in-law, Katherine Moe, Apple Valley, MN; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Elvis and Marguerite (Houser) Moe; a brother, Edwin Isaksson; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Moe and Myron (Mickey) Moe; sisters-in-law, Judith Isaksson and Margaret Barany; a son, Edward Isaksson; a grandson, Philip Isaksson.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2-5:00 pm at the Historic Log Gym – Community Center in Herbster, WI. During these unusual and difficult times, with many people practicing social distancing, we will understand if some prefer not to attend in person. If you cannot join us, our family asks that you please think of your favorite memory of Stu on this day.
In Stewart’s memory, the family requests that memorials be made to the South Shore Ambulance Service, PO Box 94, Herbster, WI 54844.
