Steven Ray Byrd, age 64, of Cable, WI passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

A memorial service celebrating Steven’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Hayward Funeral Home. A time of gathering with the family and friends will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home that day. A gathering will follow at Wild River in Cable.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Great Divide Ambulance Service.

Online condolences may be left for Steven’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

