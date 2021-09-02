Stephen Thomas Schram, 70, formerly of Gladstone, Michigan, and currently a resident of Washburn, Wisconsin, and Agate Harbor, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly, August 2, 2021, on an adventure he was thrilled to be part of, at Isle Royale National Park, in Michigan.
Steve, was born in Escanaba, Michigan, to Richard and Dorothy (Hill) Schram on August 12,1950, and was a 1968 graduate of Gladstone High School. He went on to attend Northern Michigan University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree, and then to Central Michigan University where he received a Masters in Outdoor Recreation and Field Biology. It was at CMU where he met his wife of 45 years, Ann Vivian, of Laurium, Michigan.
Steve worked as a fisheries biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for 33 years, retiring in 2009. His work in fisheries management focused on northern Wisconsin and Lake Superior. Later in his career he became the Lake Superior Fisheries Supervisor. A few of the fisheries habitats he managed with his fisheries “team,” were in the Brule River, the St. Louis Bay estuary, the Apostle Islands and Chequamegon Bay. Steve was a former member of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Fisheries Society, served on the Lake Superior Technical Committee of the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission, and mentored many fisheries graduate students from the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point.
After DNR life, a former runner for over forty years, Steve became a USATF Certified Master Official working at numerous midwestern and national meets. He was thrilled to be chosen as a volunteer for one of the past USA Olympic Trials, in Eugene, Oregon. He was a gifted author, creating a trilogy for elementary school children about two fish who live in Lake Superior and travel the Great Lakes. He was passionate about Great Lakes preservation and wanting kids to learn what is happening underneath the water, and why they should care. Steve’s passion lives on in his writing.
Steve will be remembered as a person who was thoughtful, adventurous, appreciated planet earth, lived his faith, and so much more.
Steve is survived by his wife Ann (Vivian) Schram of Agate Harbor, Michigan and Washburn, Wisconsin. His children Benjamin (Sarah) of LaPointe, Wisconsin, and Molly (Patrick) Isaacson of Eagan, Minnesota.
His grandchildren, Winter Schram, Sawyer Schram, and Samantha Isaacson. His sister Susan (Dale) Jamison of Rapid River, Michigan. His brother Jeffrey (Mary) Schram of Rapid River, Michigan. Sister-in-law Gail (Don) Frantti of Laurium, Michigan. Many other relatives and friends.
On September 11, 2021, Rayford Ray will officiate at a private family celebration of Steve’s life. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for refreshments at Memorial Park, a place Steve loved all year around, in Washburn, Wisconsin, from 2:30 pm - 4 pm the same day.
Steve’s family would like extend their gratitude to the Isle Royale National Park Service staff, the EMT’s, Nicole the ER Nurse, Captain John Kilpela, those who brought Steve back to the mainland, and all others, whose names we don’t know, who helped. Thank you to the Keweenaw County Deputy Aaron Hainault. Ann will never forget you. We would also like to thank Aspirus Hospital in Calumet, Dr. Saeed, Dr. Jan Heikenen, Judy Pruner, and Joe Panijan from the Erickson, Crowley, Peterson Funeral Home.
Per Steve’s wishes, people may donate to the CMU Biological Research Station at Beaver Island, Michigan ( Address: Central Michigan University, Carlin Alumni House, Attention: Morgan Hales, 524 E. Bellows, Mount Pleasant, Michigan 48858) Or the NMU Women’s Track and Field Program (NMU Foundation-Track and Field Memorial Gift for Stephen Schram, 1401 Presque Isle Avenue, Marquette, MI 49855).
