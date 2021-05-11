Stephen “Mike” M. Sorenson, age 73, passed away on October 28, 2020 at his home in Washburn. Mike was born on July 3, 1947 in Ashland, Wisconsin, the son of Steve D. and Jean R. (Flonnes) Sorenson.
He attended Ondossagon School and graduated Class of 1965. Mike worked for JI Case in Beloit, WI. and then moved to Anoka, Minnesota where he worked for Viking Air Freight. Mike married Linda Jergenson in 1972, he continued his studies and career at Kramer Dental Studio in Minneapolis. They moved back to Washburn, Wisconsin in 1979 where he was the operator and owner of Northland Dental Lab.
Mike enjoyed his time hunting, restoring muscle cars, auto racing and spending time with his granddaughters.
Preceded in death by his parents Steve and Jean, daughter Wendy MacArthur and brother David L. Sorenson.
Survived by wife Linda, sons Nick and Steve, granddaughters Emma and Sienna, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn with Pastor Teena Racheli officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the services in the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.