Stanley M. Sharpe, age 75 of Ashland, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center Hospital in Ashland, WI. Stanley was born on April 22, 1946 in Chicago, IL the son of William and Thelma (Ritchie) Sharpe.

No funeral service will be held at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.

To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Sharpe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments