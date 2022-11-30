An exhibit highlighting the talent and versatility of artists from southern Bayfield County is now on display in Washburn through Jan. 31.

The show is located in the accessible Art Hallway venue between the historic brownstone courthouse and the new administration building and courthouse. The broad hallway that connects the buildings is a well-lighted space in which to enjoy 28 works of art by seven talented artists. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Visitors can access the show from the administration building’s East Sixth Street entrance or through the old courthouse facing East Fifth Street.

