...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
"Apple Peeler" by Sara Qualley. (Contributed photo)
An exhibit highlighting the talent and versatility of artists from southern Bayfield County is now on display in Washburn through Jan. 31.
The show is located in the accessible Art Hallway venue between the historic brownstone courthouse and the new administration building and courthouse. The broad hallway that connects the buildings is a well-lighted space in which to enjoy 28 works of art by seven talented artists. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Visitors can access the show from the administration building’s East Sixth Street entrance or through the old courthouse facing East Fifth Street.
