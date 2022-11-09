...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Ashland Oredocker seniors Grace Moravchik, Marcus Kruzan, and Brynn Erickson each signed letters of intent to play college sports in 2021.
Moravchik, who was an all-conference volleyball and basketball player and state-qualifying hurdler, will compete for the University of Northwestern-St. Paul — one of the top-ranked NCAA D3 volleyball programs in the country — in both volleyball and track. Kruzan, a multisport all-conference performer for the 'Dockers who throws a fastball exceeding 90 mph, will play baseball for the University of St. Thomas, also in St. Paul. Erickson, a dual-sport force and multiple all-conference selection in basketball and volleyball, will compete in volleyball for Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich. (Photo by Meghan Moffitt and Olivia Parent, AHS yearbook photographers)
