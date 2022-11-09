Oredocker sign

(Contributed photo by Olivia Parent)

Ashland Oredocker seniors Grace Moravchik, Marcus Kruzan, and Brynn Erickson each signed letters of intent to play college sports in 2021.

Moravchik, who was an all-conference volleyball and basketball player and state-qualifying hurdler, will compete for the University of Northwestern-St. Paul — one of the top-ranked NCAA D3 volleyball programs in the country — in both volleyball and track. Kruzan, a multisport all-conference performer for the 'Dockers who throws a fastball exceeding 90 mph, will play baseball for the University of St. Thomas, also in St. Paul. Erickson, a dual-sport force and multiple all-conference selection in basketball and volleyball, will compete in volleyball for Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich. (Photo by Meghan Moffitt and Olivia Parent, AHS yearbook photographers)

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments