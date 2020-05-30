Shirley Mae (Feldmeier) Johnson died peacefully with her children by her side on May 8, 2020. Shirley was born on April 23, 1923 to Victoria (Englund) and Sebastian Feldmeier in the Town of Russell outside Bayfield, Wisconsin.
Shirley was a little scamp “mischievous” that would rather help her father deliver wood with his logging business than stay in the house helping her mother with other duties. She walked to Carver School every day and slid down the coal shoot to get inside and start the furnace before her teacher and other students arrived. Shirley attended high school for one year at DePadua High School in Ashland, WI and then transferred to Bayfield High School where she graduated. It was during her high school years that she met her husband – Jack Johnson (d. 1989). After graduation, Jack left to serve his country during WW2. Shirley and her parents moved to Detroit, MI where Shirley attended business school. Following graduation from business school Shirley was employed as a secretary for the Monsanto Company in Detroit. At the end of the War Jack and Shirley were married in Detroit on January 31, 1946. Vermont and Harriet Johnson were their attendants. Shirley and Jack then moved back to Bayfield where they raised their two children – Jacqulin Victoria and John Sebastian.
Shirley and Jack owned and operated the Bayfield Charter Fishing service along with the A & W Root Beer Stand for many years. The A & W was followed by building and operating the Pier Plaza Restaurant. This Pier kitchen is where Shirley could be found in the wee hours of each morning baking and frosting donuts and sweets for the rock table coffee group and others. When the tourist season slowed Shirley found employment as a secretary at the Pure Air Sanatorium and Booth Fisheries. She worked the late shift at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland directing all incoming phone and emergency call. Shirley also worked at WATW radio station as well as a Secretary at the Bayfield High School, so you could say she was definitely a “Jack” of all trades.
Shirley’s favorite place was the “shanty” at BayView. There was nothing she loved more than spreading a blanket on the sand to get her tan! Shirley eventually moved and lived for several years in her home at BayView. Shirley was a devout woman who prayed and depended on God to guide her through life. She was a gift to her family and the Bayfield community. Shirley was always quick with a lending hand, a smile, a hug and a “God bless you.”Shirley was involved in many organizations like the Ashland DOES, Sunny Side Club and American Legion Auxiliary, where you would see her with poppies every year. She loved volunteering at the Bayfield Heritage Center showing and telling everyone who walked through the door the real history and stories of Bayfield! Shirley was honored with the 2017 Jerry and Mary Phillips Bayfield Award for Volunteerism. Shirley was a cheerleader for Bayfield all her life – she and Jack were chosen as Bayfield Apple Festival Grand Marshals and on April 23, 2020 Shirley was honored with an Official Proclamation “Shirley Feldmeier Johnson Day” by the Mayor of the City of Bayfield.
Shirley lived a long and full life – her greatest treasure and love were her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren – her “grands.”COVID-19 interrupted family visiting “GG” –window visits mixed with tears held tender good-byes.
Shirley is loved and missed by her children, Shirley’s daughter: Jacqulin “Jacquie” Victoria Johnson Sebastian (Dr. James) and grandchildren MilaMae Allinson -great- grandchildren Aidan and Nolan Allinson. Joel Sebastian (Silveria) - great grandchild Anali Jacqulin. Jon Sebastian (Amy) - great grandchildren Benjamin and Gabriela. Marnie Faust (Steve) - great grandchild Madeline Rose.
Shirley’s son: John Sebastian Johnson (Sharon) and grandchildren Jason (Angela) Johnson; great grandchildren Ava and Jack. Jared Johnson (Anna); great grandchildren Jemma Shirley and Julien. Janine Johnson (and Patrick Georgeson).
Nieces, Judy Johnson (Jerome Bird) and Kathie Johnson (Guy Habeck).
Shirley’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the loving and compassionate care she received at Northern Lights Services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts in memory of Shirley be made to the Bayfield Heritage Association, 30 North Broad Street, PO Box 137, Bayfield, WI 54814.
A graveside committal service for Shirley will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Bayfield.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences for Shirley’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com
