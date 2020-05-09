Shirley M. Johnson, age 97 of Washburn, passed away on Fri, May 8, 2020 at Northern Lights Healthcare Center in Washburn, WI.

Full obituary to follow.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.

