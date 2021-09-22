Shirley A. Eid, 86, of Washburn, passed away on November 28, 2020 in Ashland. She was born on April 18, 1934 in Ashland, the daughter of William and Shirley Stuart.
Graveside services for Shirley will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn.
The Bratley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave an online condolence visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.