Shirley A. Eid, 86, of Washburn, passed away on November 28, 2020 in Ashland. She was born on April 18, 1934 in Ashland, the daughter of William and Shirley Stuart.

Graveside services for Shirley will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn.

