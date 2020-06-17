Sherman G. Hagen, age 79, of Washburn, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 31, 1940 in Leonard, Minnesota the son of Myron and Levina (Larson) Hagen.
After high school, Sherman served in the U.S. Army for 4 years. He married Sharon Winters on September 21, 1963. Sherman worked as a carpenter for the majority of his life. He enjoyed woodworking and raising animals.
He is survived by 4 sons, Dean (Michelle) Hagen - Hudson, Dale (Kendall) Hagen - Longview, WA, Daniel (Heidi) Hagen - Ashland and Tim Hagen - Washburn, 13 grandchildren, Shawn, Christopher, Brielle, Amy, Katie, Jennifer, Steven, Matthew, Troy, Jacob, Kyle, Tyler and Karissa, 3 great-grandchildren, Ari, Braxton and Blayke, 3 brothers, Lowell (Betty) Hagen – Bagley, MN, David (Janice) Hagen – Sutherlin, OR and Gordon (Kathy) Hagen – Clearbrook, MN, 1 sister, Carole (Craig) Davis – MN and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sharon, a granddaughter, Katlyn and 3 brothers, Jerry, Kenneth and Richard Hagen.
At this time there will be no visitation or funeral service held. A private family service will be held at a later date. The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
