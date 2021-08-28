Sheila Lou Hearling passed away August 6, 2021 at her home in South Bend; she was 58. Sheila was born June 4, 1963 to Duane and Beverly (Whitcomb) Bond in Manistique, Michigan.
Sheila was owner/operator of local businesses including Hwy 6 Restaurant, South Bend Bowling, and Sheila’s Kountry Kitchen. She was also a member of the Raymond Eagles Club, and was a poo leaguer for many years. In 2012 she became married to Frank Haerling in Reno, Nevada.
Surviving Sheila are her mother Beverly Bond of Ashland, WI, sons Ryan Paul Stephans of Olympia, Gregory Allen Stephans of Madison, WI, Steven Michael Stephans of Raymond, grandchild Riley John Stephans of Ashland, WI, her siblings Terry Bond of Munising, MI, Brett Bond of Spooner, WI, Roxanne Bond-Wikkola of Ashland, WI, Letha Groeneveld of Shingleton, MI, Vernon Bond of Ashland, WI, and her two dogs Lady and Rocky. She was preceded in death by her Father Duane Bond.
Services were held in Ashland, WI on Sat., Aug 21st. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Raymond Eagles Club on Sat., Sept 4th from 12-2 in Raymond.
Arrangements are in care of Stoller’s Mortuary in Raymond, Washington. You may visit www.StollersMortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.
