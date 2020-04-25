Sharon Lee Wickstrom, age 82, of Ashland, passed away, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born April 4, 1938 in Ashland, the daughter of Arthur and Hazel (Carlson) Wickstrom.

To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Wickstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments