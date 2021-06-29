Sharon “Cheri” Ann Wickman, age 73, of Ashland, passed away, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Birch Haven Senior Living in Ashland. She was born September 24, 1947 in Ashland, the daughter of George and June (Huybrecht) Grosjean.
Cheri was raised in Ashland and graduated from DePadua High School. She married Robert “Bob” Wickman in October of 1965 in Ashland. The couple resided in Ashland where they raised their two sons. Cheri worked as a medical administrator at Memorial Medical Center for several years.
Cheri was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church of Ashland. Throughout the years, she was an active volunteer at the church assisting with Bingo and school functions. She loved helping the children and was always there to guide and give a hand to those who needed it.
Cheri enjoyed getting out on the lake with her husband where they would fish for walleyes in the sloughs. She also liked animals, making ceramics and listening to Elvis songs. She loved being with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Kim) Wickman and Paul Wickman; grandson, Hunter; brothers, Terry (Nancy), Tim (Ann), Scott (Patti) and Thomas (Judy) Grosjean; sister-in-law, Diane Grosjean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob in 2003; and a brother, George Grosjean.
A Memorial Mass will begin at 12:00 noon, Friday, July 2, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Inurnment will follow the service in the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church or to the Chequamegon Humane Society.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home, to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
