Sandra “Sandy” Wilkerson Stolle, age 74, of Washburn, passed away with her husband by her side, Friday, June 18, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born November 18, 1946 in Miami, FL, the daughter of the late Dr. Benjamin and Sara (Wade) Wilkerson.
Sandy’s 1st grade schooling was spent in Wiesbaden, Germany, as her father was a dentist in the Army. Sandy’s parents eventually settled in Kendall, FL. Sandy received her Bachelor of Arts is Psychology, Sociology, and Education from Southern College in Lakeland, FL. She earned her Master’s in Guidance and Counseling from Duke University in Durham, NC. Following her Master’s, Sandy was selected to serve as one of six teachers on special assignment to write the First African American textbook for the Miami, FL schools.
Sandy was recruited by Northland College to serve as the Dean of Women and was subsequently featured on the January 4, 1970 cover of “Parade” magazine as the youngest Dean of Women in the United States. This led to appearances on the t.v. shows “What’s My Line?” and on The Phil Donahue Show”. After leaving Northland College, Sandy worked over 25 years for the State of Wisconsin as an employment counselor and an adoption specialist for children with special needs.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Louis Stolle.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Mark Hudson of Washburn; her step-son, Glen Hudson, her step-grandchildren, Kellsie and Havanna Hudson; her beloved kitty, Tinkerbell and many good friends.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, to sign the guestbook online, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.