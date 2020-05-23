Sandra “Sandi’ Ann Stienstra died peacefully at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center of Duluth, Minnesota. Sandi was born to Everett and Mary Rose “Rose” (Vaillancourt) Stienstra. She grew up on a dairy farm in the Town of Lincoln. Living in the country provided many opportunities to enjoy horseback riding. In her early adulthood she enjoyed fast cars especially her Dodge Chargers.
She attended school at Depadua in Ashland. Graduated from Drummond High School in 1967. She worked at Munsingwear, Anna Marie’s Designs, and Micros in Ashland. Her last years were spent as a live-in caregiver for her Aunt Grace. They loved when Aunt Margaret visited and made them “Dough Gods” (Frybread), played dominoes and went to the casino.
Sandi liked to live a private lifestyle. Although she never celebrated her own birthday, yours was important. She liked making jello cakes. At your request she would make your favorite. She enjoyed pizza movie nights and decorating for all holidays.
She loved Elvis, Bon Jovi, Green Bay Packers (Aunt Grace said she would cheer with the best of em), Mountain Dew, Western Dressing (on everything), watching tv. Some of her favorites were Chicago Fire and Days of our Lives, and walking her Old English Sheep Dog.
She’s survived by: sister Betty Franzel of Mason. Aunts: Grace Swanson of Ashland and Margaret Mason of Sheboygan. Nieces: Rosemary (John) Majetich, Elizabeth (Travis) Franek (Goddaughter) of Ashland. Brenda (Michael) Pluchinsky. Nephews: Billy Joe (Charlotte) Franzel of Grandview, Russell (Marsha) Franzel of Ashland. Great nieces: Dulcie (Dane Wald) Majetich of Cable, Elaina Majetich , Sierra Franzel of Ashland Ruby and Macy Pluchinsky of Oshkosh. Great nephew: Brayden Pluchinsky. Special cousin Mary (Chris) Grubisic and numerous cousins. Canine companion Chi Chi.
Preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathy, brother in-law Bill Franzel, aunts and uncles and cousins. Canine companion Prince Charming “Prince”.
Thank you to all Dr’s, nurses and staff at MMC in Ashland and Essentia Health-St Mary’s Medical Center (Oncology Department) in Duluth. Further thank you to Father Jerome of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and Mountain Funeral Home with catering to our needs during this difficult time.
No services will be held at this time.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.